CARS Training Scheduled for AAPEX

The Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) will offer training sessions during AAPEX 2017. Sessions will run Oct. 31- Nov. 3.

“CARS: Take Control of Your Future” will focuses on the three major issues facing the independent repair industry: advancing vehicle technology; finding and training technicians; and competition. Sessions include ASA’s Technology and Telematics Forum 5.0, CARS: Take Control of Your Future, and more.

For more information, visit www.asa-cars.com.