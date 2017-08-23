News/AAPEX
August 23, 2017

CARS Training Scheduled for AAPEX

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) will offer training sessions during AAPEX 2017. Sessions will run Oct. 31- Nov. 3.

“CARS: Take Control of Your Future” will focuses on the three major issues facing the independent repair industry: advancing vehicle technology; finding and training technicians; and competition. Sessions include ASA’s Technology and Telematics Forum 5.0, CARS: Take Control of Your Future, and more.

For more information, visit www.asa-cars.com.

