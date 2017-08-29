Carlstar Rolls Out New Ag Tires

The Carlstar Group will be showcasing its new line of Carlisle branded large diameter agriculture tires at the 2017 Farm Progress Show on Aug. 29-31 in Decatur, Ill.

The line introduces six new tread patterns to the Carlisle brand, with bead diameters ranging from 16 to 54” and including both radial and bias tires.

“The Carlisle brand of tires has a long history in the agriculture market with our robust line of semipneumatic and pneumatic tires,” said Ashish Goel, executive vice president of marketing at the Carlstar Group. “With this large diameter expansion in our portfolio, we are now able to offer customers a complete line of agricultural tires.”

In addition to agricultural equipment solutions, the Carlstar Group is exhibiting performance tires for ATV/utility vehicles, tractors, lawn equipment, and trailers.