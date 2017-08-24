News/ATV/UTV
August 24, 2017

Carlstar Launches New ITP Website

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Carlstar Launches New ITP Website

The Carlstar Group has launched a new ITP Tire and Wheel website to showcase the brand’s performance products for the ATV / UTV / SXS market- www.ITPTires.com.

“We are excited to launch this new, improved and more user-friendly website for our ITP enthusiasts,” said Rhett Turpin, head of ITP sales at The Carlstar Group. “The new website, ITPTires.com, will feature the entire ITP portfolio of products that help our riders conquer the world’s most challenging terrains.”

The new site allows customers to quickly search and filter the tiremaker’s product catalog, offers technical support information and features a dealer locator. In addition, the site will showcase photo and video galleries from racing and riding events as well as a #TeamITP section, Carlstar said.

The launch of the ITP website is the final project that was part of a global company strategy to enhance its online presence with consumers. The Carlstar Group’s other brands, Carlisle tires and wheels, Cragar and Black Rock Automotive Styled Wheels, have already launched new sites.

