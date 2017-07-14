Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

The Carlstar Group has opened a new Canadian distribution center in Edmonton, Alberta. The new 60,000-sq.-ft. facility offers full distribution capabilities. The company hopes the new location will help streamline operations to ensure on-time delivery, order accuracy and access to a broader range of the Carlstar Product Portfolio from one location.

“We have strategically selected Edmonton as the location of our new facility in Western Canada,” stated Greg Lamothe, general manager of Canadian operations at The Carlstar Group. “Edmonton places us closer to many of our customers, with a larger and more modern space, allowing us to provide more efficient service and logistics.”

This facility will support the following:

Carlisle branded products in agriculture and construction, specialty trailer, power sports and outdoor power equipment segments;

Cragar, Blackrock and Unique branded aftermarket styled wheels;

Marastar branded flat free, pneumatic and semi-pneumatic products.

“We are extremely excited about the investment in the Edmonton Distribution Center and this great addition to our global network and our North American capabilities and footprint,” said John Salvatore, chief executive officer at The Carlstar Group. “This reaffirms both our commitment and investment in our Canadian business and continues to solidify The Carlstar Group as a strategic partner in the Specialty Tire market.”