The Carlstar Group Offering Rebate Programs

The Carlstar Group has launched consumer fall rebate programs for select Carlisle and ITP brand tires. The company’s two leading power sports tire brands are offering consumers a $50 prepaid Visa card with the purchase of four select tires for ATV, UTV and side-by-side vehicles from now until Oct. 15.

The Carlisle brand tire rebate is valid for the purchase of the brands, Black Rock, Black Rock M/S, and Versa Trail.

“We are excited to launch the first Carlisle brand tire consumer rebate just in time for the fall riding season,” said Ashish Goel, executive vice president at of Carlstar Group. “Our versatile all-terrain line is perfect for trail riding, doing chores around the house or even hunting through thick woods. Our performance tires are ideal for both work and play.”

The ITP brand tire rebate is valid with the purchase from the brands, Mud Lite II, Mayhem Series (Mammoth, Monster, Mega), and Blackwater Evolution.

“Known as the superior products to conquer the world’s most challenging terrain, ITP’s tires brings outdoor adventures to the next level,” said Goel. “We hand selected these ITP tires because we know that in order to test the limits, our riders need a smooth ride, superb traction and rugged durability.”

For more information visit, http://rebates.carlislebrandtires.com/ or http://rebates.itptires.com/.