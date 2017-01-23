News/Carlstar Group
January 23, 2017

Carlstar Group Increases More Tire Prices

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes Winner Announced

Meyle Triples Water Pump Range

RMA Announces 2017 National Tire Safety Week Dates

AASP/NJ’s Adding Sessions to Northeast 2017

Pep Boys Purchases Just Brakes

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

The Carlstar Group plans increase the prices of its specialty tire products around the globe by 8 – 12%, effective on or before March 1.

The brands affected by the increase include Carlisle, Marastar, Marathon and Ultra CRT brands. The price of ITP Tires and Wheels brand products will still be increased by 5-8%, effective Feb. 6, as previously announced by Carlstar.

The Carlstar Group said tire prices have been increased due to the rising costs of raw materials and that significant volatility in the market could lead to further increases

Show Full Article