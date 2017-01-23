Carlstar Group Increases More Tire Prices

The Carlstar Group plans increase the prices of its specialty tire products around the globe by 8 – 12%, effective on or before March 1.

The brands affected by the increase include Carlisle, Marastar, Marathon and Ultra CRT brands. The price of ITP Tires and Wheels brand products will still be increased by 5-8%, effective Feb. 6, as previously announced by Carlstar.

The Carlstar Group said tire prices have been increased due to the rising costs of raw materials and that significant volatility in the market could lead to further increases