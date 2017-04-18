Carlstar Expands Carlisle All Trail Line

The Carlstar Group has added two sizes its Carlisle branded All Trail tire line.

The new 27-inch tire sizes extend the line to meet evolving UTV/ATV application needs and are designed for hard surfaces like concrete, pavement and hard-packed soil, The Carlstar Group said.

“As off-road vehicles increase in size, there is a growing demand for larger tire diameter, said Ashish Goel, executive vice president, marketing at The Carlstar Group. “Listening to our customers confirmed that the All Trail tire size increase will add value to our tire portfolio and provide more options for newer model vehicle owners.”

Featuring 4-ply construction to provide the puncture strength needed when riding over a variety of surface conditions, All Trail tires are ideal for utility purposes such as security, maintenance, transport, and warehouse operations. Additionally, the tire’s tread pattern offers a quieter ride, and a durable tread compound offers predictable handling.

The new sizes will be available in dealerships late April 2017.