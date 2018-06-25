Car Keys Express Releases Universal Aftermarket General Motors Flip Key

Car Keys Express has released a universal aftermarket flip key for General Motors vehicles.

The key, with an integrated remote, has the same functionality as standard OEM versions and will be available for purchase in July.

The universal key controls the remote keyless entry systems for a variety of Buick, Chevrolet and GMC models. At the touch of a button, the key performs the same functions as the vehicle’s original equipment, such as locking and unlocking doors, panic, opening the truck and remote start.

The key is the first device to be released in the company’s new product line, Simple Key. Each key in the line allows retailers to offer consumers a simple, “do-it-yourself” solution for replacing modern car keys. These products include a universal key and, if required, an EZ Installer, allowing customers to pair the key to their vehicle. Once cut, consumers follow simple instructions to pair the key in just a few minutes.

“Car Keys Express is the first and only company to offer a diverse line of aftermarket, universal keys. Our innovations bring real automotive key replacement back to retail. Simple™ Keys allow retailers to offer their customers an alternative to the time, expense, and hassle of a dealership appointment,” said Mark Lanwehr, founder and CEO of Car Keys Express.

The key offers a universal design, is FCC-certified and works on over 6 million vehicles made from 2010-2017. it can also be reprogrammed multiple times and offers a three-year warranty.

This key is the latest in a line of remotes and smart keys released by the company, including a universal aftermarket Ford, Lincoln and Mercury remote key; Chrysler FOBIK; Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep remote key; and Nissan Smart Key. Together with Universal Car Remotes and Universal Car Keys developed and manufactured by the company, Car Keys Express offers aftermarket keys and remotes providing coverage for most of the 250 million North American cars on the road today.

The Universal Aftermarket General Motors Flip Key is one of three Simple Keys scheduled for release before the end of 2018. For more information, visit www.CKESimpleKey.com.