Canton Bandag is celebrating 55 years as a Bandag franchise dealer.

Everett D. Richards Sr. founded the franchise and his eldest son, Dave Richards Jr. operates the shop today. Canton Bandag moved to its current 23,000 square feet location in Canton, Ohio, in 2000.

The shop is a full service tire facility and equipped to service most sizes and types of tires. The shop also offers semi truck wheel polishing.