Camso to Open New Track, Track System Manufacturing Plant in Kansas

In January 2020, Camso will open a new track manufacturing plant in Junction City, Kansas, to meet the growing demand of tracks and track systems in the agriculture and construction industries.

With the 139,000‑square‑foot facility, Camso will enlarge its manufacturing footprint in North America for its agriculture and construction business.

“Camso is putting the means in place to help deliver on the increasing demand of our Agriculture and Construction track products,” explains Hugues Lajoie, vice president and general manager of agriculture at Camso.

End-users continue to see the benefits of tracks in many applications. With a forecasted increase in production capacity, this new facility will allow Camso to have more products on hand to meet the growing demand and shorten delivery lead times.

Junction City is a strategic location for Camso with its proximity to its existing manufacturing plant in Emporia, Kansas.

“This new location will allow for a strong collaboration between the two plants to produce and deliver quality products to our customers. Moreover, the new site will allow access to a talented local workforce that will allow Camso to add 35 individuals to our team,” says Lajoie.

Camso’s tracks and track systems are recognized as reliable performance products by the OEM and replacement markets. The new facility will help Camso’s position in the market.