Camso Purchases Stanley Industrial Tires

Camso is expanding its service and distribution presence in Texas and Louisiana with the acquisition of Stanley Industrial Tires.

“By teaming up with local players in the region we can broaden our offering and provide customers with top notch, tailor-made tire fill and replacement solutions as well as high performance products from our Camso and Solideal Ttre product lines,” said Bob Bulger, vice-president and general manager of Solideal On-Site Service in North America. “Being one of the few full-solution providers in off-the-road mobility makes us unique. It differentiates us from our competitors and supports rapid growth in this market,” adds Bulger.

Camso, through its Solideal On-Site Service division, is committed to expanding its footprint in the material handling and compact construction markets, the company said.