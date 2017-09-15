Camso Partners with Yamaha

Camso is expanding its current collaboration with Yamaha Parts and Accessories, a division of Yamaha Motor Corp., with the aim of extending the ride of dirt bike and ATV owners.

Camso’s dirt-to-snow bike conversion system, the Camso DTS 129, can now be fitted on Yamaha’s WR450F. Meanwhile, the all-new Yamaha Kodiak 450 mid-size all-terrain vehicle will also be available with the Camso ATV R4S track system as an option.

“Camso is recognized in the industry as a solid partner able to deliver leading track systems for both OEM, OEA and its independent distribution channels, exceeding standards and customer expectations,” said Bruce Dashnaw, sales and marketing executive director of power sports at Camso. “We look forward to working with Yamaha through the extension of existing partnerships, and developing an even deeper understanding of consumers’ off-the-road mobility needs.”