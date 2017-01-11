Camso Launches Usage Intensity Calculator

Camso has created a web-based usage intensity calculator that assists in the selection of tires for certain forklift applications and to reduce operating costs.

“As off-the-road mobility niche specialists, we believe that to ensure the lowest operating cost solution (LOCS) of a forklift, you need to have the right tire for the application you’re running,” said Erick Bellefleur, product line director material handling. “Understanding the intensity of that application is key to maximizing tire life and ultimately, the payback on your tire investment.”

The usage intensity calculator quantifies different levels of forklift application by asking the user questions about lift capacity, working environment as well as idle, travel and maneuvering time.

Once the user has completed the initial questions, the systems outputs a forklifts’ application intensity score and offers a recommended Solideal tire manufactured by Camso.

“Forklift fleet owners expect maximum life and that’s what we promise. We believe tire life should be a given,” said Simon Richard, vice president and general manager – aftermarket division at Camso. “For this to be true, you need to be able to match the tire to the intensity level.”