December 5, 2018

California Tire Dealer Luncheon Set for January

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA – Federated New Year Luncheon, hosted by 1-800EveryRim-OEM Wheels, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Geezers Restaurant, 12120 Telegraph Rd., Santa Fe Springs, California. Speakers include representatives from the Tire Industry Association and the SEMA Wheel & Tire Council.

“With continuing TIA and SEMA participation, the new year luncheon has gained national notoriety forcing us to move to a larger venue,” said incoming CTDA President Billy Eordekian.

Featured speakers will be: TIA Vice President Brian Rigney, president of Dill Air Controls Products; SEMA’s Senior Manager of Councils Allan Keefe of the SEMA Wheel & Tire Council, and CTDA President Chris Barry of The Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) again serving as emcee.

Federated Insurance is the Title sponsor, joining Host sponsor 1-800EveryRim, Gold sponsors Yokohama and Lakin Tire, and Silver sponsors Pirelli, Net Driven, Myers Tire Supply and Penn Tire.

The event is free to all tire and wheel related industry vendors, tire dealer salespeople, managers, and owners, but registration is required. All vendors including non-sponsoring vendors are encouraged to provide door prizes and table favors.

For more information, to register, or become a sponsor, contact Billy Eordekian at [email protected].

 

