Burt Brothers Tires & Service Honors Utah Educator

Utah-based Burt Brothers Tire and Service once again recognized outstanding teachers during its Teach Feature program. The tire dealer awarded Sadie Riel a fully paid two-year lease on a new car as the 2017 Teacher Feature winner.

Riel is an EMT/EMR Certification teacher at Granite Technical Institute. As the winner her maintenance during that two-year time is also paid for and Zions Bank awarded her season tickets from Hale Centre Theater, a stay at Anniversary Inn, and dinner at Temple Square’s Roof Restaurant.

To choose the winner, Burt Brothers Tires & Service teamed up with a panel of judges from the State Office of Education, Zions Bank, and KSL NewsRadio to review thousands of nomination letters.

“Who is more deserving than the teachers in our community? There is no price tag that you can put on how rewarding it is to give a little back each year. Congratulations, Sadie, and thank you to all the teachers in our state,” said Jeremy Burt, operations manager at Burt Brothers Tire and Service.

To learn more about the award, visit BurtBrothers.com/teacher-feature.

Burt Brothers Tire and Service operates nine locations in Utah.

