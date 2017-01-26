News/independent tire dealer
January 26, 2017

Bruins Krug Signs Marketing Deal with Sullivan Tire

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug has signed a year-long marketing agreement with Sullivan Tire and Auto Service. As part of the deal, Krug will appear in print and digital media and participate in multiple in-person appearances.Buffalo Sabres v Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres v Boston Bruins

Krug will make an appearance at the company’s Weymouth, Mass., location on February 2.

Individuals hoping to meet Krug can take a photo with the hockey player and enter their name to win Bruins tickets and other fun prizes during the meet and greet session between 5:30- 6:30p.m.

For more information or for a complete list of Sullivan Tire locations, visit www.sullivantire.com.

