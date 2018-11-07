Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced that Gordon Knapp, CEO and president of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has been named one of Nashville Business Journal’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs. This annual award honors Nashville CEOs who inspire those around them, hold their employees, products and services in the highest regard, run their companies with integrity and are shining examples of how all companies should be run and managed. Knapp was honored at the 2018 Most Admired CEOs and Their Companies Awards dinner on Nov. 5 in Nashville.

As CEO and president of Bridgestone Americas since 2016, Knapp has focused on accelerating the company’s growth and becoming a truly global company. He is responsible for the tire business units, marketing, the chief administrative office, human resources, legal, quality and product development at the Americas Technical Center. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for BSAM and senior vice president and executive officer of Bridgestone Corporation.

Beyond his work at Bridgestone, Knapp serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville. Bridgestone Americas has worked to support United Way as a partner for many years, Bridgestone said in a news release. In 2018, Bridgestone supported the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville through its annual, week-long United Way Campaign. The ongoing support included donations from Bridgestone employees and the success of its second annual Bridgestone Charitable Golf Tournament. The United Way Campaign is part of the company’s ongoing, global commitment to corporate social responsibility, Our Way to Serve. Knapp is also part of the Tocqueville Society, the world’s largest individual leadership giving society.