Bridgestone to Invest $12MM, Expand U.S. OTR Tire Production

In a move to increase market coverage in mining and construction segments with products produced in the United States, Bridgestone Americas has announced a $12 million investment that will expand production to include popular off-the-road (OTR) tire sizes at its Bloomington, Illinois, plant. The plant will produce multiple sizes and patterns in 29-, 33- and 35-inch OTR tires, which until now have only been produced by Bridgestone in Japan.

“As an industry leader, Bridgestone is committed to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the OTR segment,” said Bridget Neal, president, off-the-road tires, Bridgestone Americas. “The addition of the three tire sizes to the Bloomington production line combined with our Aiken County, S.C., Off Road Tire Plant, allows us to support North American customers with regional supply of our key products.”

This investment also includes increasing the workforce at the Bloomington plant by 30 employees. The last major investment in the plant was $48 million for a radial and giant loader expansion in 2011 and 2014.

“This investment is about increasing our flexibility to produce high-quality radial or bias tires – whatever our customers demand,” said Monty Greutman, plant manager, Bloomington. “It will allow us to deliver on our global commitment to develop innovative new products that will meet our customers’ needs, but it wouldn’t be possible without the outstanding teammates we have here today – some of whom have worked here for decades.”

The Bloomington, Illinois, plant, owned and operated by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, produces OTR tires for mining and construction applications. The plant team has achieved numerous awards and recognitions, including OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Safety Certification, U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s Safety and Health Improvement Award, and Illinois American Legion Employer of the Year for Hiring of Veterans. The plant has been an active part of the Bloomington community for decades and invests in many local nonprofit organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and Easter Seals – Central Illinois.