Bridgestone Relaunches TireSafety.com

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has relaunched TireSafety.com, a consumer website dedicated to providing drivers with important tire and driving safety information. The website refresh is part of the company’s dedication to National Tire Safety Week (May 21 – May 28), an industry initiative led by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA).

“Tires are an important vehicle safety feature – they are the only part of a car that touch the road and play a critical role in ensuring drivers can accelerate, stop and turn safely,” said Dave Johnson, chief quality officer, Bridgestone Americas. “Many drivers don’t realize that the safety and performance of their tires are highly dependent on proper care and maintenance. As the number one tire company in the world, we have an important role to play in educating drivers about how tires impact their safety and are committed to providing drivers with hands-on information to make tire maintenance simple.”

Updated to include new content features and a more dynamic user experience, TireSafety.com provides information and tips to ensure tires are road ready. From easy steps for checking tire pressure and tread depth to information about how to choose the right tire, TireSafety.com is a great resource for drivers hitting the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend or for families preparing for a road trip later this summer. The site will be updated regularly to offer seasonal tire and driving information, to serve as an important year-round resource for the driving public.

In addition to the company’s focus on educating drivers of passenger vehicles on the importance of tire safety, Bridgestone urges commercial truck drivers and fleet managers to proactively maintain their tires ahead of their busiest hauling months.

For more tire safety tips and information, visit TireSafety.com.