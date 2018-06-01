News/Bridgestone Americas
June 1, 2018

Bridgestone Expands Ecopia Line with Tire for Crossovers, SUVS, Minivans

Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire
Bridgestone Americas, Inc., has expanded its flagship Ecopia tire line with the release of the next-generation Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire for crossovers, SUVs and minivans.

Engineered for long-lasting performance, the all-new Ecopia H/L 422 Plus has improved fuel-efficiency over the Bridgestone Dueler Ecopia H/L 422 and offers a comfortable ride, backed by a 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus is the newest offering in the Bridgestone Ecopia powerline of tires. With more than 100 sizes, the Ecopia powerline provides a solution for more than 65 million vehicles on U.S. roads since 2010.

“With its exceptional ride comfort, extended wear life and improved fuel efficiency, the Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is a smart tire choice,” said Erik Seidel, president of consumer replacement tire sales in the U.S. and Canada for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “This newest offering has allowed us to create a true powerline that is a go-to solution for dealers as they work to meet their customers’ needs.”

The next-generation Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is engineered with an optimized tread pattern to give drivers a secure, comfortable ride in all-season conditions. A unique tread block design offers increased traction and improved braking performance on wet roads.

The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is available in 27 sizes, covering more than 60% of the crossovers, SUVs and minivans on the road today. To learn more, contact an authorized Bridgestone tire dealer or visit BridgestoneTire.com.

