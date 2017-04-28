News/Bridgestone Corp.
April 28, 2017

Bridgestone Takes Home 15th GM Supplier Award

Bridgestone Corp. was named a 2016 General Motors Supplier of the Year for the 15th time. This is also the second consecutive year Bridgestone has been awarded the honor.

“I am proud of the effort and dedication that earned Bridgestone this honor for the 15th time,” said Mike Martini, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “This award is a testament to our product, engineering and manufacturing performance at Bridgestone, and belongs to the dedicated teammates across our global organization who bring value and innovation to partners like GM.”

Winning suppliers were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, customer care and aftersales and logistics.

 

 

