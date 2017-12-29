Bridgestone Store Managers Recognized For Helping Boys & Girls Club

Bridgestone Americas’ Retail Operations honored 20 of its store managers whose stores raised the most money for its Driving Great Futures campaign that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).

Bridgestone hosted a series of events in Phoenix for the store managers, who collectively raised $30,000 from Aug. 10 to Oct. 8 out of the 2,200 store location that participated.

During their stay in Phoenix, store managers toured the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale so they could learn how the club operates.

Sean Thompson, store manager of the Firestone Complete Auto Care in Orlando-Kirkman, said his technicians raised $7,000 alone by asking customers to round up their transactions to the nearest dollar.

“My wife and I have seven children so children’s causes are particularly important to us,” he said. “We want to make sure that all children are afforded the same opportunities as our own. I encourage my store teammates to find that same passion from within.”