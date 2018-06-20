Bridgestone Selected as Global OE on Next-Generation BMW X3

Three Bridgestone brand tire lines have been specified as original equipment on the all-new, third-generation BMW X3 sold globally, Bridgestone Americas said in a press release.

Continuing its longstanding relationship with BMW, Bridgestone is supplying a range of tires in 14 different sizes in its Alenza 001, Dueler H/P Sport AS and Blizzak tire lines.

“Tire design and application are critical to ensuring a vehicle performs at its maximum capability,” said Shannon Quinn, president of original equipment sales in the U.S. and Canada for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Bridgestone has a longstanding relationship with BMW and our engineers worked collaboratively with them to develop innovative, performance-driven tire technology exclusively for the BMW X3.”

The Bridgestone Alenza 001 summer pattern tire is specified for the BMW X3 in 18-, 19-, 20- and 21-in. rim diameters. Select models will feature the Alenza 001 tire with run-flat technology. Bridgestone Alenza 001 tires are engineered to provide precise handling with a comfortable, highway luxury ride in wet and dry conditions.

The Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport AS tires feature an all-season tread pattern, as well as run-flat capability. Specially designed for the BMW X3, the Dueler H/P Sport AS tires provide all-season driving performance and durability.

Bridgestone Blizzak LM-001 tires will equip models of the BMW X3 sold in select European markets where winter tires are required during specific months. The Blizzak LM-001 tire will be available with standard or run-flat technology to offer traction and performance in snow and sleet. The Blizzak LM-001 tires also will be available as BMW-approved replacement tires for BMW X3 owners who live in areas where winter tires are needed.