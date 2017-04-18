Bridgestone Rolls Out Heavy-Duty Dueler Tire

Bridgestone Americas Inc. has introduced a new, heavy-duty light truck tire – the Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 – to its Dueler tire line.

“The Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 tire is a great addition to our best-in-class Dueler tire line,” said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada. “This new tire will combine several original equipment fitments into one go-to tire, allowing our dealers to capture more first and second replacement tire sales in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment.”

Designed for towing and hauling heavy loads, the Dueler H/T 685 features heavy-duty steel belts, two-ply polyester construction, and can handle heavy-duty applications ranging from towing a boat to moving loads, Bridgestone said. The tire also features a new tread-to-road contact footprint that allows it to adapt to the load and promotes even tread wear, the tiremaker adds.

Additionally, the tire is optimized to retain traction in snow and the tread pattern has wide grooves to channel water away from the tire in wet conditions.

The Dueler H/T 685 is backed by a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and is available in 17 sizes, covering 96% of pickup trucks on the road.

For more information on the tire, visit bridgestonetire.com.