Bridgestone Retail Operations Earns National Excellence In Training Award

Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC (BSRO), which operates one of the largest networks of company-owned automotive service centers in the world, has received the National Excellence in Training Award for its “BSRO Tech Foundations Workshop.” BSRO, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, is one of only three organizations in the transportation industry honored in 2018 for educational excellence by the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC). The award reception was held Oct. 31 at the Venetian Hotel-Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

The weeklong workshop was developed to onboard and educate all newly hired BSRO vehicle service employees. Each instructor-led segment is followed by hands-on activities in a shop equipped with state-of-the-art technology to allow students to immediately apply what they learn. Training topics include tire knowledge, fluid services, conducting vehicle inspections, proper equipment and systems usage, following standard operating procedures for various automotive services and learning how to practice Safety First, Always – the BSRO safety mission statement.

“By equipping and empowering our employees to deliver best-in-class service across our 2,220 stores, the BSRO Tech Foundations Workshop supports our vision to be the most trusted provider of tire and automotive service in every neighborhood we serve,” said Joe Venezia, president, BSRO. “Investing in our employees is integral to providing quality service to our customers. Since the launch in 2016, we have held more than 750 workshops and educated more than 8,600 employees. Over that time, we saw a significant reduction in employee turnover and work-related injuries, which had a positive impact on the overall customer experience.”

ATMC National Excellence in Training Awards submissions are judged by a panel of peers. A mean average of all judges’ scores is used to determine the winners. The awards spotlight highly effective and inn