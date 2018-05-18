News/advertisement
May 18, 2018

Bridgestone Retail Launches New Ad Campaign Featuring Employees

Bridgestone Firestone Complete Auto Care technicians advertisements
New Bridgestone advertisements for its Firestone Complete Auto Care stores feature real technicians talking about what they do.

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc., is launching its new marketing campaign with a series of advertisements starring employees of its Firestone Complete Auto Care retail tire and automotive service locations.

The new campaign, which includes television, radio and digital commercials, features 13 actual technicians sharing their experience providing tire and automotive care.

Titled “Crew,” the campaign shines a light on the role trust plays in every aspect of the service experience at corporate-owned Firestone Complete Auto Care locations nationwide. Technicians offer unscripted thoughts on the importance of putting a personal touch on their work, while also sharing their deep commitment and sense of pride in providing high-quality service. The Fixed Right, Priced Right, Right on Time “Triple Promise,” as well as the brand’s focus on keeping your car running newer and longer are brought to life through each employee’s personal experiences and anecdotes.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” said Jeffrey Lack, vice president of marketing and merchandising for Bridgestone Retail Operations. “Trust isn’t built in a vacuum. It is built through personal connections and a shared sense of community, a handshake or a conversation. By featuring real technicians, unscripted and passionate, we are showing drivers that we take caring for their vehicles as personally as they do.”

The new campaign will launched with 15- and 30-second broadcast spots as part of an integrated initiative that includes digital and radio advertising, in-store signage and recruitment materials.

 

