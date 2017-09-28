Bridgestone to Provide Tires for World Solar Challenge Teams

Bridgestone Corp. has will provide tires for 21 teams during the 2017 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia, Oct. 8-15. The solar challenge brings together the greatest minds from around the world to challenge electric vehicle norms and travel the outback in a vehicle powered only by the power of the sun.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the solar challenge, which brings together university students and young engineers from 21 countries to participate in a race to challenge electric vehicle norms and travel the outback in a vehicle powered only by the power of the sun.

The race consists of three classes: Challenger Class, which is a contest of speed; Cruiser Class, which is a competition of vehicles’ energy efficiency and practicality; and Adventure Class, which is a non-competitive class open to various types of vehicles. A total of 42 teams from 21 countries are scheduled to compete and race from Darwin to Adelaide. For the race, Bridgestone will supply fuel-efficient “ECOPIA with ologic” tires for solar cars to 21 of the 40 teams competing in the Challenger Class and Cruiser Class races.

“Ologic” is Bridgestone’s fuel-efficient tire technology with a narrow tread and a larger diameter of the tire, which realizes high levels of fuel efficiency and safety.