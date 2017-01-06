Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Bridgestone Corp. has expanded its Olympic Partnership activation rights globally to include Olympic Games in South Korea, China and Japan, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

With the expanded marketing rights, Bridgestone will have a global presence through 2024 in association with the Olympic Winter Games Pyeong Chang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games 2024.

Bridgestone’s initial marketing expansion rights were granted in Brazil, Japan, South Korea and the United States in association with the Olympic Games Rio 2016.

“While we’re proud of our initial successes, in reality we have only just begun to leverage this universal platform to engage our worldwide teammates and expand Bridgestone brand awareness in key markets around the globe,” said Masaaki Tsuya, CEO and representative executive officer, Bridgestone Corp.

“As a global company with founding roots and headquarters in Japan, there is an enormous opportunity with the next three Olympic Games being hosted in Asia,” Tsuya adds. “We look forward to reaching new winter sports fans worldwide, as well as continuing to explore new ways in which we can support the staging of the Games and its athletes – which is paramount to our partnership.”

Bridgestone has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since June 13, 2014. The agreement includes product marketing rights for Bridgestone manufactured tires, as well as self-propelled bicycles and a variety of diversified products. Bridgestone was also the first Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel in August 2016,

Additionally, Bridgestone is a Worldwide TOP Partner, making the company a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold Partner, plus a supporter of the Japanese Paralympic Team through 2020; and a U.S. Paralympics Partner through 2024.