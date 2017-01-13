Bridgestone OE on 2017 Lexus LS Sedan

Bridgestone Corp.’s Turanza T005 run-flat technology tire was selected as standard equipment on the 2017 Lexus LS sedan.

Bridgestone Turanza T005 RFT tires feature sidewall reinforced rubber, which contributes to thinner tire sidewalls. This enhancement offers the added safety benefit of run-flat technology while also contributing to the superior driving comfort expected of Lexus vehicles, Bridgestone said.

Bridgestone run-flat tires are engineered to go up to 50 miles, at up to 50 miles per hour, to safety after a puncture or a loss of pressure.