Bridgestone, NatRoad Partner for Sustainable Long-Haul Freight

Bridgestone and Australian industry body NatRoad are partnering to bring savings and sustainability to long-haul freight operations.

Bridgestone is offering a 10% discount to all NatRoad members across the full range of commercial tire solutions: Bridgestone and Firestone tires, as well as Bandag retreads, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to the transport industry.

NatRoad CEO, Warren Clark, welcomed the initiative by Bridgestone and said the partnership has proved to be a winner for NatRoad members so far.

“Bridgestone and NatRoad share a focus on safety, environmental sustainability, technology and promoting the industry to ensure its viability. The passion for the industry is evident by the quality, technology and offers they present to NatRoad members.” Clark said.

“The ongoing discount for members directly helps operators, particularly smaller ones, to reduce operating costs. It complements the partnerships NatRoad has forged to benefit the 45,000 trucking companies throughout Australia and support the 140,000 people working in the industry.”

Andrew Moffatt, Bridgestone Australia and New Zealand managing director, said transport companies are the beneficiaries of the NatRoad partnership.

“We’re thrilled to extend our NatRoad offer into 2018 following its success last year. The road transport industry is what keeps Australia moving and Bridgestone is proud to support NatRoad members by helping reduce operating costs,” Moffatt said. “Bridgestone is positioned perfectly to support the Australian trucking industry through its network of more than 130 commercial stores, and a further 700 affiliated service providers.”

In addition to member benefits such as tire discounts, NatRoad lobbies and advocates on behalf of its members to government and regulators as well as offering advice on legal and compliance issues.