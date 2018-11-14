News/Bandag
Bridgestone Launches New Bandag Retread for Refuse Applications

Bridgestone’s Bandag BDM3 retread

Bridgestone Americas has launched a new Bandag BDM3 retread for refuse applications.

A next-generation retread for the drive position, the Bandag BDM3 retread is designed with a new proprietary tread compound for extended wear life, enhanced traction and cut/chip resistance compared to the Bandag BDM2 retread, Bridgestone said in a news release. The retread also features a non-directional tread pattern that delivers traction in various on/off-highway environments and helps reduce mounting complexity.

“Refuse fleets encounter a wide variety of terrain and conditions, which is why we designed the Bandag BDM3 retread to be a high performing, mixed service solution that can withstand the rigors of the waste industry,” said LaTres Jarrett, director of marketing for Bandag at Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “The Bandag BDM3 retread extends tire casing life to help fleets capitalize on their full tire asset potential and positively impact the bottom line.”

Features of the Bandag BDM3 retread include:

  • Non-directional tread design for traction in on and off-road environments
  • Stone rejection technology to reduce stone retention and increase tire casing life
  • Proprietary tread compound for a 10%t improvement in tread wear life compared to the Bandag BDM2 retread.

Bridgestone says the retread delivers reliable performance and a low total cost of tire ownership through its tread life. To learn more about the Bandag BDM3 retread, click here.

