Bridgestone HQ Celebrates Construction Milestone

Bridgestone Americas Inc. celebrated the “topping out” of its new headquarters in downtown Nashville last Friday. Bridgestone employees have dubbed the 30-story building Bridgestone Tower.

“Because of the work by our construction and development partners at Brasfield & Gorrie and Highwoods Properties along with the architects Perkins+Will, we are celebrating a milestone for our new downtown headquarters, Bridgestone Tower,” said Gordon Knapp, CEO and president of Bridgestone Americas. “By year’s end, Bridgestone Tower will be home to more than 1,700 teammates, some of whom will be new to Nashville. We are proud to invest in Music City, our home for the past 25 years and now for many more years to come.”

The more than $200 million headquarters will house Bridgestone Americas corporate staff and four core business units: Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, Bridgestone Retail Operations, Firestone Building Products, and Firestone Industrial Products.

The 514,000-square-foot building is located at 4th Avenue South and Demonbreun Street in SoBro and features an all-glass facade. Once completed, the tower will be one of the largest and tallest corporate headquarters buildings in Nashville.