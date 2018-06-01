Bridgestone HosePower Acquires New Jersey-based Industrial Rubber Company

Bridgestone HosePower, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, is expanding its hose solutions business in the Northeast by acquiring Industrial Rubber Co., a hydraulic and industrial hose sales and service company based in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

According to the agreement, Industrial Rubber’s 17 current employees will be offered positions within HosePower, including Dennis Szafran, current general manager of the business.

“We are proud to add this business to our portfolio,” said J. Palmer Clarkson, president and CEO of HosePower. “Industrial Rubber has an extensive customer base in northern New Jersey. This acquisition broadens our presence in the Northeast, further enhancing Bridgestone Hosepower’s leadership in the market, increasing our product offerings and expanding our portfolio of value-added services.”

The Industrial Rubber acquisition brings Bridgestone HosePower to 44 U.S. locations and one location in Mexico.

“We are excited to join Bridgestone HosePower. This integration brings our expertise into a larger organization,” said Dennis Szafran, general manager of Industrial Rubber, Co. “Adding their expertise and extensive product offerings allows us to further our ability to service our customers, and we are enthusiastic about the increased opportunities Bridgestone HosePower will bring our employees and customers.”

Industrial Rubber was established in 1950 as a distributor of hydraulic-industrial hoses, fittings, gaskets, accessories and safety supplies. The company serves a broad range of customers, including OEMs, re-distribution and over-the-counter service customers and has a strong presence in the marine and chemical processing business.