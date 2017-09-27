Bridgestone Hires Chief Information Officer

Bridgestone Americas has hired Stefano Mezzabotta, a former Procter & Gamble employee, as its chief information officer.

Mezzabotta will be based in Nashville and responsible for leading and overseeing the vision, strategy and operations of the Bridgestone Americas Information Technology department throughout North and South America. He will provide strategic IT leadership and direction for all Bridgestone Americas business units and functions and deliver technology solutions that help power our businesses and drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization, the tiremaker said.

“Stefano and his team will play a fundamental role in continuing to grow our brands and businesses in a world of rapidly changing technology,” said Bill Thompson, chief operating officer at Bridgestone “His global perspective, leadership and vision will be critical in helping us achieve our goal of becoming a truly global company, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Bridgestone Americas.”

Mezzabotta is a global technology executive with nearly 30 years of experience. Prior to Bridgestone, he worked at Procter & Gamble leading IT and shared services for four global business sectors across 17 different product categories. Prior to his move to the U.S. in 2007, Stefano had been the CIO for Procter & Gamble Western Europe, based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mezzabotta earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Ancona, Italy.