Bridgestone, Predators Extend Arena Naming Agreement

Bridgestone Americas and the Nashville Predators have announced an additional five-year extension of the naming rights for Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.

The extension was announced at the grand opening of Bridgestone Tower, Bridgestone Americas’ new headquarters. The original five-year contract was signed in March 2010 and extended again in 2015. The new contract ensures that the downtown arena continues to bear the Bridgestone brand through 2025.

“Bridgestone is a proud supporter of the Nashville Predators, and it continues to be a great source of pride for our company and our teammates to have the arena bear our name,” said Bridgestone Americas president and CEO Gordon Knapp. “Now that our new headquarters building is located across the street from the arena, there’s even more of a connection to our city and pro hockey team. We look forward to keeping the Bridgestone brand front and center with so many passionate fans of sport, music and the countless other world-class entertainment events hosted by this celebrated venue.”

Bridgestone and the Predators agreed to the new extension two years in advance of the conclusion of the previous five-year agreement signed in 2015. Exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We’re ecstatic to extend our valuable partnership with Bridgestone to ensure the home of the Predators, and one of the greatest venues in North America, continues to be Bridgestone Arena,” said Sean Henry, chief executive officer and president of the Nashville Predators. “As the Predators gain more traction as a household sports franchise and Bridgestone Arena strengthens its position as a dynamic, must-visit site, it’s only fitting that we also bolster our relationship with a world-renowned manufacturing and innovation leader who shares our commitment to the Nashville community.”