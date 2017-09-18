Bridgestone, Employees Raise Funds Hurricane Relief

Bridgestone Corp. and Bridgestone Americans will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

In addition to the American Red Cross donation, Bridgestone Americas is redirecting a portion of its annual Nashville-area United Way campaign allocation to United Way relief efforts in Texas. Moreover, the Bridgestone Americas internal Employee Assistance Funds, built through annual employee giving, has allocated more than $400,000 to support teammates procure temporary housing and vital necessities such as food, bottled water, and building supplies in their time of need, Bridgestone said.

“We have been humbled to hear of the tragic deaths associated with these hurricanes and send condolences to those who lost loved ones,” said Chris Karbowiak, chief administrative officer for Bridgestone Americas. “We are proud to employ some of our strengths to support the affected communities and help rebuild lives and livelihoods. And more than anything, we are proud that our teammates have given so generously to support their community needs and their affected colleagues.”