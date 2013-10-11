Bridgestone Ecopia EP150 OE on Chevy Spark

Bridgestone Americas’ Ecopia EP150 tires were selected as original equipment for the 2014 Chevy Spark Electric Vehicle (EV).

The Ecopia EP150 was designed specifically for the Spark EV fitment, to help the car reach its aggressive mileage targets. The Spark, equipped with a lithium-ion battery, will take drivers an estimated 82 miles on a single charge, with a 119 combined miles-per-gallon equivalent.

“Driving an electric vehicle can be both fun and efficient— and the 2014 Chevy Spark demonstrates this exceptionally,” said Mike Martini, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada consumer tire sales division, Bridgestone Americas. “We are delighted that GM turned to Bridgestone for this EV fitment. Our engineers in Japan spent two years designing the Ecopia EP150 tires exclusively for the Spark EV. The result is a unique tire that delivers competitive low rolling resistance, while still offering consumers the ride, handling and wear performance they expect from their tires today.”



The standard equipment sizes for the Chevy Spark will be Ecopia EP150 size 185/55R15 82T on the front and 195/55R15 85T on the rear.

The Spark EV launched earlier this year and is currently being sold in California and Oregon.

