Bridgestone Des Moines Plant Receives ‘Platinum Level’ in Caterpillar Supplier Quality Certification

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced that its agriculture tire manufacturing plant in Des Moines, Iowa, recently achieved the highest level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification – Platinum Level – for a second consecutive year.

The Des Moines Plant had received Gold Level in the Caterpillar SQEP Certification for the previous three years.

“To achieve Platinum Level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process certification program consistently speaks to Bridgestone’s commitment to high standards of quality, productivity and efficiency in support of our customers,” said Greg Halford, Des Moines plant manager for Bridgestone Americas. “We are committed to building Firestone tires for customers like Caterpillar.”

The SQEP Certification demonstrates Bridgestone’s values and ethics in conducting business, as well as the company’s commitment to collaborate with Caterpillar to implement a culture aiming for “zero-defects” across the supply chain. The certification was created to recognize a supplier’s dedication to providing superior quality, according to Bridgestone. Each year, suppliers are evaluated with strict criteria on distinguishing quality, exceptional service and delivery performance.

Bridgestone’s Des Moines plant opened in 1945 and produces agricultural, construction, forestry and off-road tires. The plant has also received the 2016 Gold Leadership Award (Baldrige) Award from Iowa Recognition for Performance Excellence.