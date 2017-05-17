Bridgestone Challenging Fans to Race Andretti

Are you faster than Mario Andretti? Bridgestone Americas’ Firestone brand is once again giving fans the opportunity to race Andretti in everyday tasks.

“The Indy 500 is known as the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ thanks to fierce competitors like Mario Andretti and great brands like Firestone,” said Philip Dobbs, chief marketing officer, Bridgestone Americas. “We’re excited to partner with Mario once again and engage with fans in a fun way that celebrates the work hard, play hard spirit of the Firestone brand.”

In its second year, the five-week series of video posts on social media is part of Firestone’s promotions surrounding the Indianapolis 500. The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 kicks off May 28.

The Race Andretti program will feature four challenges, including “The Keychain 500,” “The Can Opener 500,” “The Egg Peel 500,” and “The Chopsticks 500.” The promotion will culminate on June 11.

“Firestone has created another series of fun challenges to help all of us get back into race mode for the Indy 500,” said Andretti. “I love a good competition and I’m looking forward to seeing fans push themselves to perform these tasks like never before.”

To participate in the Race Andretti contest, fans must visit www.RaceAndretti.com to access Andretti’s challenge videos before posting their own videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook using the hashtags #RaceAndretti and #Contest.

One grand prize winner will earn a selection of Firestone merchandise and a social media follow from Andretti.