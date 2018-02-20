Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced it will expand its premium winter tire line with the release of the Bridgestone Blizzak LT tire for heavy-duty pickup trucks and SUVs.

The new Blizzak LT is designed to provide drivers with improved handling and control during winter weather from wet to snowy and icy conditions. The tire features a new rubber compound that extends wear life, Bridgestone said in a press release.

“The Bridgestone Blizzak LT tire is the next-generation in winter performance for heavy-duty pickup trucks and SUVs,” said Erik Seidel, president of Bridgestone’s consumer replacement tire sales for the U.S. and Canada. “Light truck customers are demanding a dedicated winter tire that allows them to easily navigate the nastiest winter conditions season after season, and the Blizzak LT tire delivers.”

The tire has a new tread pattern designed with 30 percent more biting edges for enhanced snow traction and more water evacuation channels than the Blizzak W965. The tire come in sizes that fit 93 percent of light trucks on the road today.

It will be manufactured in Canada at the company’s passenger and light truck tire manufacturing facility in Joliette, Quebec. It will be available in 11 sizes, and the company will start shipping the tire to dealers in July 2018.