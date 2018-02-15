Bridgestone Arena Named Pollstar Arena of the Year
Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, has been named 2017 arena of the year by Pollstar Magazine for the second time in its history.
This year marks the 14th nomination and second win for Bridgestone Arena as Venue of the Year. It also earned the distinction in 2014. The venue was also recognized as the 2017 CMA Venue of the Year for the first time in its 21-year history.
Last year, Bridgestone Arena had 122,485 more people attend concerts than in 2016 and bested its previous high from 2015 by 99,882.
Last summer, the venue had close to $6 million in renovations done, which included a new food and beverage area, renovated concessions locations, over 20 new point-of-sale locations and close to 80 charging ports with USB and Edison outlets.