Bridgestone Corporation has announced a new policy designed to strengthen company commitment to human rights, environmental standards and product quality.

According to the company, the new Global Sustainable Procurement Procedure Policy will help identify and evaluate qualified suppliers, promote best practices and serve as a communication and improvement tool for the industry.

“Our new policy is a critical step in realizing the Bridgestone Group’s global corporate social responsibility commitment, “Our Way to Serve,” which provides a framework for how we do business, develop products, and interact with customers and communities,” said Masaaki Tsuya, CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. “We recognize our ability and responsibility to drive change and improvements in the ways that industry interacts with the environment and communities around the world. We expect our suppliers and partners to work with us in pursuit of sustainable supply chains, efforts which are never-ending and which require collaborations with all industry players, including communicating with the various audiences in order to generate broader public awareness.”