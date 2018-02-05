Bridgestone Announces New Standards, Sustainability Practices
Bridgestone Corporation has announced a new policy designed to strengthen company commitment to human rights, environmental standards and product quality.
According to the company, the new Global Sustainable Procurement Procedure Policy will help identify and evaluate qualified suppliers, promote best practices and serve as a communication and improvement tool for the industry.
“Our new policy is a critical step in realizing the Bridgestone Group’s global corporate social responsibility commitment, “Our Way to Serve,” which provides a framework for how we do business, develop products, and interact with customers and communities,” said Masaaki Tsuya, CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. “We recognize our ability and responsibility to drive change and improvements in the ways that industry interacts with the environment and communities around the world. We expect our suppliers and partners to work with us in pursuit of sustainable supply chains, efforts which are never-ending and which require collaborations with all industry players, including communicating with the various audiences in order to generate broader public awareness.”
The new policies, guided by Bridgestone’s “Our Way to Serve” philosophy, will align the company’s desire to use 100% sustainable materials by 2050. The new policy addresses four key areas of focus:
- Transparency – including traceability and good governance;
- Compliance – adhering to laws and regulations in the countries and regions in which Bridgestone conducts business;
- Quality, Cost and Delivery (QCD) & Innovation – ensuring high-quality materials and services are delivered on time and at reasonable costs, while also pursuing innovative technologies that support improvements across global communities;
- Sustainable Procurement Practices – incorporating environmentally responsible procurement, such as compliance with environmental laws and regulations, respect for human rights, water use, land use and conservation, health, safety, disaster prevention and resilience.
The company worked with external stakeholders including international consultants, non-governmental organizations, materials suppliers, natural rubber farmers and key customers to help develop the new policy with the goal of creating a policy that is thorough, reflects industry standards and best practices and is supported by an effective implementation and communications plan.
The new policy, which will be available in 18 languages, will be governed and enforced at a regional level. The company will prioritize working with employees, suppliers, customers and other partners to implement the policy.
The new policy can be viewed at Bridgestone’s Sustainable Procurement website. More information can be found at the company’s “Our Way to Serve” page or from the 2016 Sustainability Report.