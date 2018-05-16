Bridgestone Americas Names Chief Information Security Officer

Bridgestone Americas has named Andy Sobotta as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) effective May 21.

In his new role, Sobotta will oversee the protection of the company’s information technology assets, ensuring robust IT security architecture, operations and compliance throughout the Americas. Sobotta will be based in Nashville and will report to Stefano Mezzabotta, Chief Information Officer, Bridgestone Americas.

“In today’s globally connected society, cybersecurity is more critical than ever,” said Mezzabotta. “We are thrilled to have Andy join Bridgestone to lead our information security team in the Americas. His expertise and leadership will help ensure we have the right cybersecurity strategy and the right standards in place that are necessary to prevent and mitigate risks.”

Sobotta joins Bridgestone with more than 20 years of experience as an information security executive, including nearly 10 years in the automotive industry. He most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer at Sensata Technologies after four years as Associate Executive Director of Global Information Security with Procter & Gamble. Sobotta also served as Chief Information Security Officer for Elavon/US Bank and was Chief Information Security Officer for Volkswagen of America.