Bridgestone Americas Making Marketing Leadership Changes

Bridgestone Americas is making some leadership changes within the marketing organization for the company’s consumer tire business and Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO). These changes follow the announcement that Phil Pacsi, vice president, sports/events marketing and training, will retire after 36 years with the company, effective September 30, 2018.

Pacsi began his career at The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company as a development engineer and worked across numerous areas and functions at Bridgestone before joining the marketing team in 1994. Since that time, he has become the architect behind many of the company’s sports marketing programs, which include its Worldwide Olympic Partnership, its role as sole tire supplier for the Verizon IndyCar Series, naming rights for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and league partnerships with the NFL, NHL and more. Pacsi also has represented the company in numerous community and professional organizations, including the Nashville American Marketing Association, Brandweek Editorial Board, Nashville Sports Council and Nashville Predators Marketing Committee.

“Phil has been an invaluable member of the Bridgestone team, providing leadership that has helped elevate the presence of our brands among consumers and our important dealer customers,” said Philip Dobbs, chief marketing officer, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO). “He also has played a significant role in establishing a strong team to ensure we continue to build our brands and carry on his legacy.”

Amber Holm, current vice president, consumer brand marketing, U.S. and Canada, BATO, will assume the role of vice president, marketing, consumer and customer engagement, U.S. and Canada, BATO. In this redefined position, Holm will lead engagement activities for the company’s sports and entertainment partnership platforms, which include the NFL, NHL, Verizon IndyCar Series, PGA TOUR, the company’s Worldwide Olympic Partnership and country music. In addition, she will oversee dealer training and education for the consumer tire business. Holm has nearly two decades of marketing and sales experience, including 13 years at General Mills overseeing the Pillsbury, Lucky Charms and Cheerios brands. Since joining Bridgestone in 2014, Holm has made many contributions to the consumer tire business, leading strategic brand-building programs that have produced record growth in brand awareness and consideration for the Bridgestone and Firestone tire brands.

Jeffrey Lack will assume the role of vice president, marketing, consumer tire, U.S. and Canada, BATO. In this role, Lack will lead strategic marketing efforts for the company’s consumer tire business in North America, and implement brand-building and digital engagement programs that drive traffic to customers’ stores. Lack joined Bridgestone in 2015 as vice president of marketing and merchandising for BSRO, where he developed an innovative integrated media planning process and developed brand and digital programs that generated increases in store traffic and consumer engagement. He has more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing leadership, including 15 years in global marketing roles at Shell.

Dave Nientimp has accepted the role of vice president, marketing and merchandising, BSRO, backfilling Lack. Since joining BSRO in 2016, he has played a key role in developing and delivering brand and advertising strategies for the Firestone and Tires Plus retail brands. In his new role, Nientimp will be responsible for overall marketing strategy at the company’s more than 2,200 retail locations. This will include brand-building programs, digital initiatives and tire and service merchandising. Nientimp has more than 20 years of experience leading marketing strategy and brand-building activities for consumer packaged goods and retail brands, including marketing leadership roles at Constellation Brands and Kraft Foods.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Bridgestone marketing organization,” said Dobbs. “These changes will better align our team with the needs of the business and enable us to accelerate our efforts to deliver on key priorities. I look forward to seeing the team develop under this dynamic group of leaders.”