Bridgestone Adds Competitive Pricing, TPMS to Digital Platform

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is announcing enhancements to its TireConnect online tire quoting and sales platform. Updates include integration with a custom wheel visualizer, competitive tire pricing guide and accurate quoting of tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) kits and valves.

Bridgestone says this expanded functionality positions its dealers as a single source for quoting tires and wheels while creating a seamless tire buying experience from online to in-store. As part of the enhanced offering, TireConnect also will leverage aggregated competitive data (provided by a third party), enabling dealers to price their inventory accordingly.

“At Bridgestone, we want to empower our dealer network to win and sell more tires online,” said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Consumers want access to real-time product and pricing information online, and we are excited to further enhance our TireConnect platform to provide that information. TireConnect is a powerful sales tool that allows dealers to build relationships with customers, ultimately driving sales and boosting loyalty.”

A tire pricing research module has been added to give dealers access to national pricing averages and minimum advertised pricing where applicable, all in an easy-to-use dashboard. The new technology was included in a nationwide update to the TireConnect platform this spring through the addition of a new price guide module. The feature enables dealers to quickly and easily make informed decisions about price structure, ensure compliance with manufacturer pricing guidelines and serve as a trusted resource for their customers by helping them research competitor prices, all without having to leave the store.

In addition to visibility into aggregated competitive tire pricing, the TireConnect online platform now offers dealers the capability to provide more accurate pricing for TPMS kits. TPMS kits are highly specific and many dealers have traditionally found it easier to set a flat price. The TPMS offering allows tire dealers to provide accurate quotes and better inform consumers about their specific TPMS offering.

The TireConnect platform also now interfaces with the iConfigurator wheel visualizer to enable dealers to add wheel quoting and sales to their online offering. Dealers who elect to integrate this functionality into their websites will be able to provide customers with a visual tool that allows them to see what the vehicle and wheels will look like together, followed by a seamless online purchasing experience.

Bridgestone acquired TireConnect in 2015 to provide its nationwide network of affiliated retailers with a turn-key, online tire sales tool that allows dealers to quote and sell tires on their existing websites while getting full credit for the sale. Following a nationwide rollout of the platform in 2017, TireConnect has powered more than 6 million tire searches and is utilized by more than 2,500 dealer locations.

The company worked with Fitment Group, Icon Internet Media, Inc. and Tiremetrix to integrate the new technologies and functionality into the TireConnect platform.

For more information about the Bridgestone TireConnect platform, visit TireConnect.ca.