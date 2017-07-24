News/Alberto Bombassei
July 24, 2017

Brembo’s Bombassei Inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

Alberto Bombassei, Brembo chairman and president, was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

“I was very honored and moved last evening to become a member of the esteemed Automotive Hall of Fame,” said Alberto Bombassei, chairman and president of Brembo S.p.A. “Seeing my name alongside many respected and admired automotive contributors makes me particularly happy and strengthens my sense of duty towards our business – the car industry.”

Bombassei was inducted along side Ed Welburn and Jack Roush.

 

