May 17, 2017

Branick Launches Digital Inflator

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Branick has introduced a new digital inflator to provide accurate inflation pressured – the Digital Airhead BK4.

With an aluminum body and protective rubber bumper, the Digital Airhead BK4 is a compact inflator that can handle pressures from 0-250 PSI. Every unit has certified accuracy of ± 2 PSI or better and meets California’s CARB requirements so you can be sure the displayed pressure is what’s in the tire, Branick said.

The lighted LCD display can be set to PSI, BAR, and kPa with last unit memory to retain the one you use most. The inflator also features an auto-shutoff to extend the life of the AAA batteries.

The Digital Airhead BK4 has guaranteed accuracy and comes with a calibration certificate to prove it.

For more information, visit www.branick.com.

