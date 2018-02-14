Brake Parts Inc. Raises $273,000 for United Way

Employees of Brake Parts Inc (BPI) continued their commitment to giving back to the community by once again partnering with the United Way of Greater McHenry County in 2017. BPI raised more than $273,000, a new record, which marks the fifth consecutive year the company has surpassed the $100,000 mark, achieving the Landmark Award for another year.

“With a goal of reaching $1.5 million, the United Way of Greater McHenry County put out a challenge to the community to increase their yearly donations to support the ongoing needs of our county. I’m so proud to say that not only did the employees of Brake Parts Inc enthusiastically embrace the goal, but everyone stepped up in a big way to raise a remarkable amount of money to help enhance the quality of life for those in need in our local communities,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc. “With the help of BPI, I’m happy to see that the United Way of Greater McHenry County is well on its way to reaching their goal.”

BPI has partnered with the United Way for more than a decade and during that time has donated in excess of $1.3 million. This year, BPI increased its corporate donation through employee fundraising projects and direct donations. BPI has been the largest contributor to the United Way of Greater McHenry County for several years running and has received the prestigious Landmark Award six times. Created in 2011, the Landmark Award is reserved for companies that reach an outstanding level of success by raising $100,000 or more during their United Way campaign.

“The United Way of Greater McHenry County is incredibly grateful for the exceptional support received by David Overbeeke and his team at Brake Parts Inc as they have truly embraced the concept of giving back to McHenry County,” said Carole Peters, executive director of United Way of Greater McHenry County. “This year, David asked his team to consider a 20 percent increase in giving. Not only did David step up to the challenge, but he invited his team to join him. This is the type of leadership that is going to help our United Way grow the campaign in 2018 and beyond.”

This article originally appeared in Aftermarket News, a Tire Review sister publications.