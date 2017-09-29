Brake Parts and Remy Raise $25,000 for Hurricane Relief Efforts

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) and Remy Power Products employees across the U.S. have been raising money for the American Red Cross and with a contribution from BPI, donated $25,000 to help with the hurricane relief efforts.

“I’m so proud of the way that the BPI and Remy employees saw a need and then came together to generously donate to the American Red Cross to help the tens of thousands of people who have been displaced and have lost their homes and belongings to the recent hurricanes,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc. “We have a strong history of supporting those in need, whether it be in our community or across the country, and this donation campaign is just another example of the generous spirit of our people.”

For two weeks, employees donated to the campaign and BPI matched the donation to the American Red Cross.