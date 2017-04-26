Brake Parts Inc. Adds New VP

H.T. Chang has joined Brake Parts Inc. (BPI) as its new vice president of product development, engineering, R&D and quality.

“We welcome H.T. to the BPI team and are pleased to have him on board as our new vice president of product development, engineering, R&D and quality,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc. “With over 20 years of experience in vehicle brake system product development and engineering management, plus with his extensive hands-on experience across various areas in vehicle braking systems, he will play an integral role as we continue to expand our Raybestos product offerings as the best in brakes.”

Prior to joining BPI, Chang spent 10 years with ZF TRW Automotive Systems. He has also worked with Delphi, General Motors and DYNACS Engineering.

Chang has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University, a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University, a doctorate in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from University of Dayton.